By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department shut down a vegan cheese company.
The Rabbit Foot Creamery on Caroline Street in Munhall was ordered to close Friday.
The creamery was open and operating without a valid health permit, the Health Department said.
The Rabbit Foot Creamery is an organic, non-GMO vegan cheese company, its Facebook page said. The business’ website said it’s currently closed, but “things should be resolved shortly.”
When the closure order is removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.