By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pirates coach Kimera Bartee has died at age 49.

He spent 12 seasons with the Pirates, most recently as a first base coach from 2017-19.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden passing of Kimera Bartee,” said Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting in a statement. “He was a great person, whose upbeat attitude and infectious smile would always lift the spirits of anyone who interacted with him. Our hearts go out to his family, whom he loved so much. He was much too young and will be dearly missed.”

Before his time with the Pirates, he played nearly 250 Major League games over six seasons with the Tigers, Reds and Rockies. He spent the last season as the Tigers’ first base coach.

“Throughout his time in our organization as both a player and coach, Kimera was known as a kind soul but intense competitor who did his best every day to elevate those around him to do great things,” a statement from Tigers GM Al Avila read in part.