By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man admitted to throwing an explosive at Pittsburgh police during the May 30 riot last year.
Nicholas Lucia from Long Beach Township, New Jersey pleaded guilty in federal court to obstructing police.
It happened during a protest that followed George Floyd’s death and escalated into rioting and looting.
The device landed near Mellon Square, exploded on the ground and gave an officer “concussion-like symptoms,” according to police.
Lucia faces a sentence of two years in prison which will be served at the same time as a state sentence for similar conduct that hasn’t been imposed yet, prosecutors said.