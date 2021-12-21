By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It's about to be last call for the Harris Grill downtown.
The bar and restaurant will close at the end of the day next Thursday, Dec. 30.
It made a splash when it opened up on Fourth Avenue back in 2017, but business has been tough. The owners closed their sister restaurant Shiloh Grill last summer.
The original Harris Grill in Shadyside has been closed since a fire in 2019. One of the owners posted on Facebook saying the future of that location is still unclear.
“We appreciate all of our customers who have supported us over the years and will miss having this space to welcome them. May we meet again in the future,” the Fourth Avenue location posted on its Facebook page.