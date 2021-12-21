By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in the beating and shooting death of a man in Homestead last summer.
Munhall officers arrested Enrique Johnson on Monday evening.
He is charged with criminal homicide, robbery, conspiracy and other counts.
Johnson, 19, of Homestead, is one of four men accused in the beating and armed robbery of 65-year-old Anthony Colizza on the night of July 19, police said.
Colizza died at the hospital after being beaten, robbed and shot while walking on West Street at 11th Avenue, investigators said.
Police are still looking for three other suspects.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.