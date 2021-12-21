By: KDKA-TV’s Michael Guise
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new signal-caller is on the way for the Pitt Panthers.
Former USC Trojan Kedon Slovis is transferring to Pitt, he announced Tuesday on his social media accounts.
“Thank you for everything, USC,” he tweeted.
“Panther Nation let’s welcome @Kedonslovis to Pittsburgh! #H2P,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi posted Tuesday.
Slovis threw for 2,153 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games last season. He burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2019, when he threw for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns.
The QB will have a chance to compete for the starting job next season following the departure of quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is expected to be a high pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.