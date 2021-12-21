BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after three inmates at a West Virginia jail overdosed on unknown drugs, officials said.
The inmates at Western Regional Jail were treated at a hospital Saturday and returned to the facility, news outlets reported. No charges had been filed as of Monday,
The state Department of Corrections said in a statement that one inmate possessed a possible controlled substance. An investigation into the incident is continuing.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)