PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi is a finalist for the 2021 Dodd Trophy, which goes to the nation's top college football coach.
Narduzzi is one of five coaches in the running for the award that recognizes scholarship, leadership and integrity both on and off the field.
He’s joined by Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, Baylor’s Dave Aranda, Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh.
Finalists were selected by a panel made up of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member.
The winner of the 2021 Dodd Trophy will be announced during bowl week at this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, where Pitt will face off against Michigan State University.