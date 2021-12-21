By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The push for a plastic bag ban in Pittsburgh is on hold.
City council decided to delay the bill.READ MORE: Proposed Legislation Would Ban Single-Use Plastic Bags In Pittsburgh
Councilwoman Erika Strassburger introduced the legislation but suggested the bill be delayed. She said there are still issues and its implementation to work out.
When introducing the legislation, she said the bill would ban retailers from providing single-use plastic bags. Instead, they could offer customers a recycled paper bag for a minimum fee of 15 cents.
Eight states, including New York, Maine and California, have banned plastic bags.