By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Canada lynx at the Pittsburgh Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s the first documented case in the United States, the zoo said.

The lynx started displaying clinical signs like coughing, but overall symptoms have been mild and the zoo said the cat is expected to make a full recovery. Four other lynx at the zoo are getting tested now.

Earlier this month, two tigers at the zoo tested positive for COVID and have since fully recovered. The lynxes are next to the tigers, and while the zoo said they began exhibiting symptoms later than the tigers, they were likely exposed to the virus in a similar window of time.