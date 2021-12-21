By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the leg in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

According to police, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg along Frankstown Avenue late Monday night after being called out for a Shotspotter alert.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the man until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

No suspect descriptions have been provided at this time.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.