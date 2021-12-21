HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Another Republican has entered the race for governor of Pennsylvania: Dave White, a businessman from Delaware County.

White says he’s not your typical Republican candidate. There are at least 13 Republican candidates for governor, and the list is growing. While most candidates emphasize their educational background or government experience, Dave White is different. He calls himself a blue-collar outsider.

“I’m a unique candidate, and I believe they should vote for me because I am like them,” White told KDKA political editor Jon Delano. “I’m a tradesman, a pipefitter. I worked hard. I’m a high school graduate and vo-tech graduate that never went to college. And college is great for some people. It was not for me. I went out, worked hard my whole life, and started a business with my wife.”

White’s mechanical contracting business in suburban Philadelphia now does $80 million a year in revenue, and he says Pennsylvania needs a businessman, not a politician, running the state.

“I believe it is time for someone from outside the government, a businessman, to come in and fix what’s wrong with Pennsylvania,” says White.

White has a blunt message for fellow Republican candidates like former Congressmen Lou Barletta, state Senator Jake Corman, former Congresswoman Melissa Hart, state Senator Doug Mastriano and former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain.

“They have had their opportunity. They have had their chance to fix Pennsylvania. And I believe if they could’ve, they would’ve fixed Pennsylvania,” he said.

White says he’s pro-life but won’t commit to outlawing abortion if allowed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

As for gun rights, he’s pretty clear.

Delano: “Do you believe that right extends to all kinds of firearms?”

White: “I do.”

Delano: “Without exception?”

White: “I do.”

On education issues, White wants to expand vocational education, supports school choice and opposes teaching critical race theory, saying race should not give anyone an advantage over another.

“Critical race theory and those kinds of things cannot and should not be taught in school. If you want to teach them at home, I’m fine with that. But under my administration, we would not allow something like that,” he said.

White says he’s never met former President Trump and is focused on his own economic recovery agenda for the state. He’s put $2 million of his own money into his campaign,

The primary election is May 17.