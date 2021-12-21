By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is in custody after a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, authorities said.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said law enforcement responded to the 200 block of East Elizabeth Street in Hazlewood on Tuesday night.
UPDATE: Actor is now safely in custody. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/0iBHjM9wNk
Authorities said one person was taken into custody, and there were no reported injuries.
Police are investigating. No other information has been released.
