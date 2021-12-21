THERE'S STILL TIME!Click here for our holiday shipping deadline guide
Authorities say to avoid the area.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is in custody after a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, authorities said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said law enforcement responded to the 200 block of East Elizabeth Street in Hazlewood on Tuesday night.

Authorities said one person was taken into custody, and there were no reported injuries.

Police are investigating. No other information has been released.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.