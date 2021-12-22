STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Three people have been sentenced to decades in prison in the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver ambushed on an eastern Pennsylvania college campus four years ago.

The trio had entered guilty pleas in October in the December 2017 murder of 58-year-old Domino’s Pizza driver Richard LaBar in an unoccupied building on the East Stroudsburg University campus. Police said the defendants ordered a pizza delivered to the campus building and ambushed LaBar, who was shot in a struggle for a shotgun.

The Pocono Record reports that 21-one-year-old Israel Berrios, who was 17 at the time of the crime, was sentenced Monday to 60.5 years to life in prison on a second-degree murder conviction.

The other two defendants were sentenced on second-degree murder and robbery counts. Thirty-five-year-old Carolina Carmona, who authorities said placed the order, was sentenced to 29.5 to 60 years. Her 25-year-old brother, Salvador Roberts Jr., who authorities said drove the couple away, was sentenced to 25 to 60 years.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso told the newspaper that Roberts apologized to LaBar’s family at the hearing and said he’d learned a lot since his arrest. Berrios quoted scripture and vowed to be a great man someday, Mancuso said.

After the shooting, authorities said, Berrios stole $100 from LaBar before the trio fled. A patrolman found the victim lying on the ground, and he was flown to the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest and taken off life support the following day.

Detectives used surveillance footage, witness accounts, the remains of a shotgun shell found near the body and reports of a previous delivery robbery to identify the suspects, authorities said. A search of Berrios’s home turned up a sawed-off shotgun and shoes matching footprints found in the snow at the scene, they said.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)