By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 444 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths.READ MORE: Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Becomes 1st US-Authorized Home Treatment
Of the new cases, 386 are confirmed cases and 58 are probable.
All 12 deaths were reported in November. Three people were in the 25-49 age group, four were in the 50-64 age group and five were 65 or older.READ MORE: Pause On Student Loan Payments Extended Until May 1
There have been 10,178 total hospitalizations and 164,715 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,613.MORE NEWS: Woman Hit By Port Authority Bus
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: