By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLAIRTON (KDKA) – A train has derailed in Clairton.
Allegheny County Dispatch tells KDKA that the train derailed at Blair Avenue and State Street.
It is not known at this time if anyone was injured or what the train was carrying.
We are working to learn more and have a crew headed to the scene.
