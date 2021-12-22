By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local family’s prayers for a Christmas miracle have been answered.

Scooby, the Shepard/pit mix who was last seen by her family last week, was found safe on Wednesday. The family told KDKA that the dog is on its way to the veterinarian.

Nicholas Chontas of Braddock Hills told KDKA on Monday that he dropped his beloved pup off at Banfield Veterinarian Hospital on William Penn Highway for a routine test on Friday. He said shortly after, the hospital staff lost her.

“I’m hurt, you know. I’ve been a customer there for nine years. Scooby’s been going there all her life, and I never even thought something like this could even happen there,” Chontas said.

According to Chontas and ​Banfield Veterinary Hospital, Scooby somehow got away from two staff members while outside despite being double leashed.

Banfield hired a certified search and rescue professional and​ offered a $5,000 reward to find Scooby.

Banfield admitted that Scooby got away from staff and released a statement, saying, in part:

“..we have strict policies in place regarding the handling of pets in and around our hospital, and we continue to evaluate and find ways to improve our policies to help keep our patients safe.”