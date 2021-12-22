By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating an incident outside the Nordstrom at the Ross Park Mall on Wednesday.

Ross Township police said that a suspect walked up to an occupied Jeep and opened the passenger side door. The driver got out of the Jeep, leaving the vehicle in reverse, and ran toward the mall. The car drifted and hit another unoccupied car, police said. The suspect fled the parking lot.

Correction: Ross Police say the suspect opened the passenger side door of the Jeep and the driver fled leaving the vehicle in reverse and it struck an unoccupied Lexus SUV. The suspect fled, nothing was stolen and no one was hurt. #KDKA https://t.co/qLAB2Tig9E — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) December 23, 2021

The suspect is still at large, the victim was not hurt, and nothing was stolen. Police believe the victim may have known the suspect.

Police are not sure if the motive was a robbery or something else.

Correction: An earlier version of this story cited police saying there was a carjacking. There was no carjacking, according to the Ross Township police.