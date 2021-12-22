THERE'S STILL TIME!Click here for our holiday shipping deadline guide
The victim was not hurt.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating an incident outside the Nordstrom at the Ross Park Mall on Wednesday.

(Photo Credit: Ian Smith/KDKA)

Ross Township police said that a suspect walked up to an occupied Jeep and opened the passenger side door. The driver got out of the Jeep, leaving the vehicle in reverse, and ran toward the mall. The car drifted and hit another unoccupied car, police said. The suspect fled the parking lot.

The suspect is still at large, the victim was not hurt, and nothing was stolen. Police believe the victim may have known the suspect.

Police are not sure if the motive was a robbery or something else.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Correction: An earlier version of this story cited police saying there was a carjacking. There was no carjacking, according to the Ross Township police.