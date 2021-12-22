By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new apartment project is in the works for the North Hills.
According to a report from the Pittsburgh Business Times, RDC and Commonwealth Development Partners are working on a $50 million project that would take over 13 acres along McKnight Road across from Ross Park Mall.
The proposal includes plans for four 4-story buildings and 17 rental townhomes with a two-story community building.
Construction is expected to begin in 2022.