By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor-elect Ed Gainey said his COVID-19 test was a false positive.

Gainey took a rapid test during a routine check-up and it came back “slightly positive,” forcing a press conference unveiling his transition team to go virtual on Monday. Gainey said he learned Saturday that he had been exposed.

The results of a PCR test said he was negative, he announced Wednesday. He didn’t have any symptoms.

Gainey, who is vaccinated and got his booster shot, encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.

“I believe it is extremely important that everybody in Pittsburgh get a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster, and that everyone use recommended masking procedures when in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. We must not forget that the risk from COVID-19, including from its new variant Omicron, is still a major public health threat,” he said in a press release.

On Jan. 3, Gainey takes over from Bill Peduto and makes his own history as the city’s first Black mayor.