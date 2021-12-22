By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new ranking crowns Pittsburgh as the second best city in the country for pizza lovers.
Rent.com sized up metrics like the number of pizza places per resident and how many there are per square mile, plus how many pizza restaurants there are in general.
Pittsburgh has 71 pizza places for every 100,000 people and nearly four per square mile of the city.
“‘Pittsburgh Style’ pizza is a vessel for cheese. They pile Mounds of fresh mozzarella high to satisfy a steel worker’s appetite. And to support all that cheese, Pittsburgh pizza tends to offer a much thicker crust than usual,” Rent.com said, mentioning Fiori’s, Mineo’s and Beto’s.
The Steel City also beat out Philly for the spot. Philadelphia comes in at number four.MORE NEWS: Port Authority Installing Purifiers On Entire Fleet Of Buses, Light Rail Cars
New York City and Chicago don’t even make the top ten, but Rochester is apparently the best pizza city in the country.