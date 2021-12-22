THERE'S STILL TIME!Click here for our holiday shipping deadline guide
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Marcus Allen, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers, Zach Banner

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three Steelers were put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

The Steelers placed tackle Zach Banner and linebackers Marcus Allen and Devin Bush on the list.

(Story continues below the tweets)

The team didn’t say whether they tested positive or were just exposed.

The Steelers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Kansas City is currently dealing with its own COVID-19 outbreak: 13 players, including star offensive players Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, are on the reserve/COVID-19 list, ESPN reported.

There were no new positive tests for the Chiefs on Wednesday, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said, citing sources.