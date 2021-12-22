By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three Steelers were put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
The Steelers placed tackle Zach Banner and linebackers Marcus Allen and Devin Bush on the list.
(Story continues below the tweets)
We have placed OT Zach Banner and LB Marcus Allen on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 22, 2021
We have placed LB Devin Bush on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 22, 2021
The team didn’t say whether they tested positive or were just exposed.
The Steelers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Kansas City is currently dealing with its own COVID-19 outbreak: 13 players, including star offensive players Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, are on the reserve/COVID-19 list, ESPN reported.
There were no new positive tests for the Chiefs on Wednesday, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said, citing sources.
Source: No new positives for the #Chiefs today. The team has been hit hard by COVID-19 in recent days, but no new casees today.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2021