By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Steelers were put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
The Steelers placed tackle Zach Banner and linebacker Marcus Allen on the list.
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 22, 2021
The team didn’t say if either of them tested positive or were exposed.
The Steelers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Kansas City is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak: 13 players are on the reserve/COVID-19 list, ESPN reported.
There were no new positive tests for the Chiefs on Wednesday, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said, citing sources.
Source: No new positives for the #Chiefs today. The team has been hit hard by COVID-19 in recent days, but no new casees today.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2021