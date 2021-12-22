THERE'S STILL TIME!Click here for our holiday shipping deadline guide
Filed Under:Local TV, Pedestrian Crash, Port Authority, Port Authority Bus, Squirrel Hill

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was hit by a Port Authority bus Wednesday morning.

The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital after a bus struck her, the Port Authority said.

The crash happened around 9:30 near the corner of Murray Avenue and Beacon Street in Squirrel Hill.

The woman is in stable condition, the Port Authority said.

Police are investigating.