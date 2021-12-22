By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was hit by a Port Authority bus Wednesday morning.READ MORE: Pause On Student Loan Payments Extended Until May 1
The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital after a bus struck her, the Port Authority said.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 444 New Cases, 12 More Deaths
The crash happened around 9:30 near the corner of Murray Avenue and Beacon Street in Squirrel Hill.
The woman is in stable condition, the Port Authority said.MORE NEWS: 7 Things You Should Not Buy This Holiday Season
Police are investigating.