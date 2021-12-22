By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority is installing purifiers to its fleet of 700 buses and 80 light rail cars.

The units purify the air and surfaces inside the vehicles, the Port Authority said. About half of the bus fleet is now equipped with them after installation began in the fall, and rail cars will get the units early next year.

The devices are placed inside the passenger compartment, and the Port Authority said they eliminate the virus that causes COVID-19 and other bacteria in the air and on surfaces.

The purifiers, along with HVAC filters that will soon be installed, cost $2.9 million and were paid for with local, state and federal funding, the Port Authority said.