PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Walgreens and CVS say they’re short on supply for COVID-19 rapid tests, so much so that they’ve had to put a limit on how many people can purchase at one time.

Pharmacies across the Pittsburgh region say it’s another supply vs. demand issue that started following Thanksgiving and there’s no sign of subsiding any time soon.

Many people are asking where they can get tested quickly with Christmas only days away.

PCR tests take days and without the means to get a rapid test, the concern lies with getting elderly relatives sick without knowing the results.

On Tuesday, the Biden Administration announced that a half-billion rapid tests would get to Americans through the mail, and as several variants of COVID-19 run rampant, doctors say the at-home tests are crucial.

“The impact over the next few days or weeks when we’re feeling the brunt of Omicron, in the case and the panic is going regarding holiday travel is likely still going to be a situation where home tests scarce but the situation will get better over time and I think this should be the norm where we have these tests so we can test ourselves and know our status and go about our lives safely,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja.

“When we started the year, they actually had zero rapid tests that were approved for at-home use. We have eight now, into the summer, in fact, the president made an investment of $3 billion and has been using the Defense Production Act to ramp up production,” said Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. Surgeon General.

If you’re still looking to get tested, there are locations in Allegheny County today and the health department is asking people who need to be tested to pre-register which you can do at this link.

For those who can’t make those appointments, both Walgreens and CVS say they’re working with providers to restock tests daily.