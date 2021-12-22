By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRADENTON, Florida (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates will now have the first female uniformed coach in their franchise's history.
Caitlyn Callahan has reportedly been hired as a developmental coach who will work with the team out of Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida, according to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
She had recently worked with the Cincinnati Reds as a minor league video and technology intern.
Callahan was a college softball player at St. Mary's as well as Boston University.
While the team has not officially made the announcement, Callahan confirmed the hire on her Instagram page, saying “excited to announce that I’ve accepted a position with the Pittsburgh Pirates as a Development Coach!”