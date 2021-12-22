By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is in custody after a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, authorities said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said law enforcement responded to the 200 block of East Elizabeth Street in Hazlewood on Tuesday night.

Police arrived on the scene just after 8:30 and learned that Shamika Miller’s boyfriend, Marcus Quevi had threatened her and broken into her apartment.

She told police Quevi, who is homeless, came to her apartment and became agitated with her roommate who refused to give him some of his beer.

Quevi then grabbed Miller by her shirt and threatened to kill her. She told him to leave and he did but came back minutes later, climbed the fire escape, and tried to enter through a window, all the while still threatening her.

Miller and her roommate were escorted to safety by officers and SWAT were called to the scene as they attempted to get Quevi out of the apartment.

Officers were able to take Quevi into custody without incident.

He is facing charges of burglary, simple assault, and terroristic threats.