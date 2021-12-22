By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A group close to the heart of many West Virginians wants Senator Joe Manchin to reconsider his stance on the Build Back Better bill.
The United Mine Workers of America say they’re disappointed the Build Back Better bill won’t pass soon.
Any movement on the plan died over the weekend when Manchin (D-WV) backed out of negotiations.
Manchin has been against the act’s hefty price tag.
Now, the largest coal miner’s union in the country is asking him to reconsider.