By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in Allegheny County.

As of Thursday, there are two known cases in the county.

Both cases were detected in adult men, with one sample collected on December 7 and the other sample collected on December 13.

Those samples were confirmed to be from the variant on December 22 and December 23.

Just yesterday, Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said it was “only a matter of days” before the variant would be detected, especially since the health department found evidence of the variant in the county’s wastewater.

The confirmed cases come as the omicron variant has become the most dominant in the US, and cases from the variant have overtaken the Delta variant.

