By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – With the Christmas holiday this weekend, at-home COVID-19 tests are in high demand.
Earlier in the week, the Biden Administration announced the federal government purchased half a-billion tests that can be accessed online and sent to your door.
When will they be available?
“Right now the Department of Defense and HHS is executing on what’s called an accelerated emergency contract,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “This means the first delivery for manufacturers will arrive in January and we anticipate having the full timeline of delivery of all 500 million in the weeks following.”
However, on Wednesday, several major retailers announced they're putting a limit on how many at-home test kits can be purchased in stores.
For those who are looking for COVID-19 testing in our area, you can book an appointment by following this link.