Check out what’s coming up on our next show CHRISTMAS DAY 12/25 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Daisy Jade and Rich Walsh:

-It’s a Fan N’ATion Christmas, and Pittsburgh Santa makes an appearance

-Meet the 412’s jolliest Pittsburgh sports fans from the Stiller Gang tailgate

-Check out Rich Walsh’s new Pitt tattoo from Black Armor Tattoo

-A viral Yinzer sensation who’s definitely on the naughty list – Twitter account Epitome of a Yinzer

-Rod Woodson’s special gift to a fan (Greg Leaper)

-BTS with 412 Rock Star Scott Blasey from the Clarks to hear his Pittsburgh Sports stories

-Talking Steelers trees with Behind the Steel Curtain

-The recipe for Nick’s Mistletoe, a Chrismas cocktail recipe from Bob’s Garage

-Daisy joins Scott Blasey in singing Feliz Navidad

Watch Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 11 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

Follow us for more show updates: