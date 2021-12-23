By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees took effect on December 22.READ MORE: First Responders Remind People About Importance Of Functioning Carbon Monoxide Detectors After Minnesota Tragedy
In total, 85.85% of city workers are fully vaccinated, but a total of 278 have refused to get the shots, according to city officials.
The city has said that it has begun taking disciplinary measures against those who have not complied with the mandate.READ MORE: City Of Pittsburgh Offices, Facilities Adjust Hours For The Holidays
If a worker gets their first shot, however, the “disciplinary action” will stop temporarily to allow for the employee to get their second shot.
The city stated that the mandate will not harm the services it provides and “will result in more employees becoming vaccinated.”MORE NEWS: Doctors Say New COVID-19 Pills Can Be An Effective Treatment Option
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story