By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 944 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.
Of the new cases, 884 are confirmed cases and 60 are probable.
There have been 10,202 total hospitalizations and 165,659 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,614.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: