By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A suspect in a road rage incident that ended in shots fired was on trial this past week.

Jurors acquitted Justin Rittacco in the killing of Robert Lukehart in May 2020.

The whole incident began as a case of road rage along Route 857.

Rittacco said he feared for his life when he shot Lukehart outside of the Long John Silvers in South Union Township.