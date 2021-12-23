By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 38-year-old man who has not been seen since last month.
According to the Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit, 38-year-old Gary Kovach was last seen on November 10, and possibly as late as November 22 in Downtown.
Kovach is described as 5’8″, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to answer to the nickname “British.”
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.
