TIME'S RUNNING OUT!Click here for our holiday shipping deadline guide
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Deadly Shooting, Local TV, Shooting, Tarentum, Wilkinsburg

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been charged with homicide in connection to a deadly shooting in Tarentum, authorities said.

READ MORE: Lack Of Emergency Order Or Regulation Doomed Pennsylvania School Mask Mandate

The Allegheny County Police Department said 26-year-old DaShawn Frederick, of Wilkinsburg, has been charged with criminal homicide after the Dec. 16 shooting at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Main Street.

READ MORE: Cops Fatally Shoot Man Armed With Knife, Threatening Wife

He turned himself in on Thursday and is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

MORE NEWS: Year In Review: Biggest News Stories Of 2021

He is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Arguwonna Wright.