By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been charged with homicide in connection to a deadly shooting in Tarentum, authorities said.
The Allegheny County Police Department said 26-year-old DaShawn Frederick, of Wilkinsburg, has been charged with criminal homicide after the Dec. 16 shooting at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Main Street.
He turned himself in on Thursday and is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.
He is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Arguwonna Wright.