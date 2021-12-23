By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “Frosty the Doughman” isn’t just a fairytale anymore. The snowman came to life at Mancini’s Bakery Thursday, made all out of bread.
Mancini’s said it took seven of their workers just to get the 7-foot-tall and 200-pound doughman in and out of the oven.
Mancini’s asked customers on Facebook to either pick whether they made a Guinness World Record-breaking Christmas tree or a snowman, and Frosty took the cake. Or, bread.
It’s now the second year the bakery created a giant holiday bread sculpture. Last year, they made a giant Christmas tree.MORE NEWS: Mancini’s Bakery Creates Giant Christmas Tree Out Of Bread
The doughman will be on display at both the McKees Rocks and Strip District locations during holiday operating hours.