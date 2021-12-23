PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

This morning will be the coldest morning of the week with lows in the upper teens and low 20s so get out the ice scrapers! Wind chills are close to single digits for some, too!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Tonight, there’s a very small chance for rain and a little snow as a quick burst of energy trails across the region but little to no accumulation is expected. Most will stay north of I-80.

Christmas Eve evening is our next chance of rain but also a warmup with highs back in the low 50s and the warmest day of the week looking to be Christmas with highs in the mid to upper 50s and rain showers for Christmas morning and afternoon. Most areas will pick up .25-1.00″ of rainfall with the highest amounts trending north.

No White Christmas, record warmth or record rainfall is expected here but you will need the umbrella, and temperatures will be above normal. So far this month we are nearly 5 degrees above average and near normal for precipitation we’ve seen so far this month which is 1.95″.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.