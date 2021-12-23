By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The CDC and FDA say there is a possible link between certain Dole Fresh Vegetables and Fresh Express salad products and a recent and deadly Listeria outbreak.

So far, the CDC reported there have been two deaths connected to the outbreak.

There have been 12 hospitalizations across the country and 16 cases in total, with at least one in Pennsylvania.

Dole Fresh Vegetables issued a voluntary recall on products made at facilities located in Bessemer City, North Carolina and Yuma, Arizona on Wednesday.

“Products subject to the voluntary recall are identified by a product lot code beginning with either the letter “N” or “Y” in the upper right-hand corner of the package…and will have a “Best if Used By” date between November 30, 2021, and January 8, 2022,” Dole Fresh Vegetables said in a press release.

Fresh Express announced a similar recall earlier in the week for some of its products.

The products were sold under multiple brand names, including Dole fresh Vegetables, Fresh Express, Bowl and Basket, Giant Eagle, Marketside among others.

All Dole recalls are listed here.

A full list of the Fresh Express recalls can be found here.

Listeria is a serious illness that can lead to death among vulnerable people, including children and the elderly.

It also has been known to lead to stillbirths and premature labor.