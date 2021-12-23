By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Santa's reindeer got the green light to deliver presents to Pennsylvanians on Christmas Eve, Gov. Tom Wolf announced.
Wolf, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and state veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill joined Santa at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane on Thursday to announce his reindeer have gotten a clean bill of health.
Today, I’m happy to announce that all nine of Santa’s reindeer are in good health and have been cleared to fly this holiday season.
Thank you to @PAAgriculture for keeping animals in Pennsylvania safe and healthy all year. pic.twitter.com/n5Bm5KnPmQ
— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 23, 2021
"I'm excited to announce that Santa's reindeer are in good health–despite one's very bright red nose–and ready to deliver toys to the good girls and boys of Pennsylvania tomorrow evening," said Governor Wolf.
Wolf said all nine reindeer are “physically fit and in good spirits.”
A certificate of veterinary inspection and permit to ship gives them the clearance to fly from rooftop to rooftop across the state "for the purpose of toy delivery." The Department of Agriculture gives the certifications and inspections for animals in the state before they cross state lines in order to prevent contagious diseases.
The Hersheypark Christmas Candylane has been caring for Santa’s reindeer for the past 25 years, the state said.