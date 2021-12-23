By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FORWARD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A third person is in custody accused of elder abuse.
Police arrested Rachel Giacomelli at a house in Forward Township on Thursday.
Giacomelli, her mother and brother were supposed to be caring for a 76-year-old woman. However, police said the trio neglected the woman for years. All three have been arrested.
The 76-year-old is now in the hospital recovering.