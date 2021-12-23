TIME'S RUNNING OUT!Click here for our holiday shipping deadline guide
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FORWARD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A third person is in custody accused of elder abuse.

Police arrested Rachel Giacomelli at a house in Forward Township on Thursday.

Giacomelli, her mother and brother were supposed to be caring for a 76-year-old woman. However, police said the trio neglected the woman for years. All three have been arrested.

The 76-year-old is now in the hospital recovering.