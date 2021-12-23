By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – At least 44 people are without a home this morning after flames engulfed an apartment complex.READ MORE: COVID-19 At-Home Rapid Testing To Be Ready By January
The fire broke out at the Thomas Campbell Apartments in South Strabane Township on Beech Street.
READ MORE: Suspected Wanted For Homicide In Texas Arrested In Allegheny County
Firefighters tell KDKA the fire started in a sixth-floor apartment’s kitchen.
The state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire and the Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced by the fire.MORE NEWS: Jury Acquits Man In Shooting Outside Of Long John Silvers
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details