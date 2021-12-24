By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.
Anthony Jenkins III was last seen on Thursday afternoon in the Brighton Heights neighborhood.
He is described as 5’9″, 280 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
When he was last seen he was wearing a grey jogging suit, grey sweatshirt, and grey sweatpants. He also had on a pair of red, black, and white Jordan sneakers.
Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141.
