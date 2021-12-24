CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia businessman has filed pre-candidacy paperwork for the governor’s race in 2024.
The filing this week means Chris Miller, the son of U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, can begin raising funds for the gubernatorial race, The Gazette-Mail reported.
Miller is known for his appearances in the family company's auto sales commercials. He is part of the management team of Dutch Miller Auto Group, along with his father and brother. The company operates seven car dealerships in West Virginia and North Carolina.
Gov. Jim Justice appointed Chris Miller to Marshall University’s Board of Governors in 2019.
One other potential candidate, Terri Bradshaw, of Gandeeville, also filed papers to raise money for a campaign.
