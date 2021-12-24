By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you need some last-minute groceries for your Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dinners, you might want to get moving.READ MORE: Tracking Santa Claus: When Is He Coming To Western Pennsylvania?
All Giant Eagle grocery stores and Market District locations will be closed on Christmas Day.READ MORE: Santa Claus And Mrs. Claus Make Stop At Humane Animal Rescue Of Pittsburgh
GetGo gas stations will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Christmas Eve Rain Chances
Also, on Christmas Eve, Giant Eagle stores and Market District locations will close at 5:00 p.m.