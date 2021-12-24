TIME'S RUNNING OUT!Click here for our holiday shipping deadline guide
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you need some last-minute groceries for your Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dinners, you might want to get moving.

All Giant Eagle grocery stores and Market District locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

GetGo gas stations will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Also, on Christmas Eve, Giant Eagle stores and Market District locations will close at 5:00 p.m.