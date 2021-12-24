PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The countdown to Christmas is on.

This Christmas Eve, people are out and about racing to get that last-minute Christmas gift. KDKA’s Amy Wadas talked to shoppers all over the area.

The parking garage was packed at the Target in East Liberty on Friday. People were maneuvering in and out trying to find a spot so they could go inside the store and grab a last-minute Christmas gift.

“We are going to my aunt’s tonight for Christmas. We do our family gift exchange for Christmas Eve. Get some gift cards for the little ones and my aunt and grandma,” said Jay Wells.

“We are both procrastinators. I have to finish my gifts when I go home,” said Janine Kickler.

Other procrastinators among the bunch were Charlene Knight and Sanjana Proda, who said the pandemic has made it tougher for her to get into the holiday spirit.

“I know it’s Christmas Eve. Because I just moved, I’m still getting my house together and Christmas all at the same time,” said Knight.

“I don’t feel as in the spirit this year as I would every year. All my Christmas shopping would’ve been done but this year, but I put it off to the last minute. Stress out about work, people testing positive, who was coming in and coming out,” said Proda.

Plus, Proda said it’s easier to grab gifts at the store than rely on the chance a delivery might be late.

“I’m usually on top of my gifts. I’m traveling this year, so I decided to do that shopping first,” said Proda.

As for Wells, he said he’s been on top of some things like gifts for his girlfriend, Janine.

“We did our gifts last night for each other ahead of time,” said Wells.

Here are Christmas Eve hours for some stores in our area: Target is open until 8 p.m.; Old Navy, Dunham’s and Best Buy are open until 7:00 p.m.; Big Lots, Dollar General and Ross are open until 10 p.m.