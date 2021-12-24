TIME'S RUNNING OUT!Click here for our holiday shipping deadline guide
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting on the North Side.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officers closed off the intersection of North Avenue and Middle Street in Deutschtown on Friday afternoon.

KDKA was told one person was taken to the hospital. So far, there have been no arrests.