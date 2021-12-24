By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting on the North Side.READ MORE: 6 Shot In Swissvale On Christmas Eve
READ MORE: Skating, Mass, Fish Dinner: Christmas Eve Traditions That Continue
Officers closed off the intersection of North Avenue and Middle Street in Deutschtown on Friday afternoon.MORE NEWS: Last-Minute Christmas Shoppers Descend On Pittsburgh-Area Stores
KDKA was told one person was taken to the hospital. So far, there have been no arrests.