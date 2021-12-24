By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several members of the Pittsburgh Police are celebrating more than just the holidays — they’re also celebrating recent promotions.
Lieutenant Ray Rippole was promoted to Commander, and several other officers were promoted to Sergeant.
For Pittsburgh’s Police Chief, the day brought a sense of pride to congratulate those who are moving up in the ranks.
“When someone calls 911, they don’t ask who’s on the other end. They come to help. and now you’ll have an opportunity to help the officers and to help the community. Never forget why you got into this noble profession — to make a difference in the lives of others,” Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said.
Mayor Bill Peduto has sworn in more than 300 officers during his eight years in office.
On Thursday, Peduto administered the oath to his longtime bodyguard Phillip Carey.
Carey was promoted to Assistant Police Chief.