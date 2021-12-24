TIME'S RUNNING OUT!Click here for our holiday shipping deadline guide
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Penn State Women's Volleyball, Pittsburgh News, Russ Rose

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) – A legend in Penn State athletics is calling it a career.

READ MORE: Emergence Of Omicron Variant Causing Flight Cancellations On Christmas

Women’s volleyball coach Russ Rose is retiring after 42 seasons.

READ MORE: Tracking Santa Claus: When Is He Coming To Western Pennsylvania?

During Rose’s career, the Nittany Lions won seven national championships and 25 conference championships.

MORE NEWS: Giant Eagle Closing Stores Early On Christmas Eve, Staying Closed On Christmas Day

He also holds the record for most wins by a coach in the history of NCAA Division I women’s volleyball with 1,330.