By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) – A legend in Penn State athletics is calling it a career.
Women's volleyball coach Russ Rose is retiring after 42 seasons.
During Rose's career, the Nittany Lions won seven national championships and 25 conference championships.
He also holds the record for most wins by a coach in the history of NCAA Division I women’s volleyball with 1,330.